Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Struggles in first year with Avs

Wilson recorded six goals and 18 points in 56 games during 2017-18.

Wilson missed time on five separate occasions due to a variety of injuries, but it was still his worst points-per-game (0.321) in a season since entering the league. The 28-year-old winger also averaged a career-low 13:08 of ice time per outing. Wilson will want to turn it around in 2018-19, as he'll be an unrestricted free agent after that campaign.