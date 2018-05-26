Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Struggles in first year with Avs
Wilson recorded six goals and 18 points in 56 games during 2017-18.
Wilson missed time on five separate occasions due to a variety of injuries, but it was still his worst points-per-game (0.321) in a season since entering the league. The 28-year-old winger also averaged a career-low 13:08 of ice time per outing. Wilson will want to turn it around in 2018-19, as he'll be an unrestricted free agent after that campaign.
