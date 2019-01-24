Wilson, despite averaging 2:17 of power-play time per game in 2018-19, hasn't recorded a power-play point since Dec. 11.

The power-play struggles aside, Wilson has been able to find the scoresheet three times -- a goal and two assists -- since returning from a shoulder injury that caused him to miss eight games. The 29-year-old sits at 16 points in 41 games, two back of his season total from a year ago. Also worth noting is Wilson's impressive shooting percentage in 2018-19, which stands at 13.6. That is his highest mark since 2012-13.