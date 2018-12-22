Wilson sustained a left shoulder injury in the third period of Friday's game against the Blackhawks and will not return, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.

With 16:24 left in the third frame, Wilson had to be assisted off the ice after a nasty collision with opposing forward Andreas Martinsen. He'll be checked out further with an official prognosis expected ahead of Saturday's road game against the Coyotes.

