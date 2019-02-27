Wilson (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Wednesday's home clash against the Canucks, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Wilson hasn't suited up in game action since Feb. 10 and will finally make his return to the ice. Though he will play, it's unclear what Wilson's role will be, and the Avalanche still have to formally activate him off injured reserve. The 29-year-old has been a decent fantasy asset this campaign, racking up 18 points in 46 games.