Wilson (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Friday, TSN reports.

Wilson won't be eligible to return until Monday's game against the Golden Knights on Monday, meaning he'll miss at least one contest. The Avalanche currently have a surplus of forwards available -- including Dominic Toninato and Gabriel Bourque -- so we're not expecting the team to have to reach within the AHL Colorado system with Wilson out of commission.

