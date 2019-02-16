Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Surfaces on IR
Wilson (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Friday, TSN reports.
Wilson won't be eligible to return until Monday's game against the Golden Knights on Monday, meaning he'll miss at least one contest. The Avalanche currently have a surplus of forwards available -- including Dominic Toninato and Gabriel Bourque -- so we're not expecting the team to have to reach within the AHL Colorado system with Wilson out of commission.
More News
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Dealing with undisclosed injury•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Struggling on power play•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Will see game ice Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Nearing return•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Shifted to IR•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Facing week-to-week timeline•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...