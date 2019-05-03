Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Tallies on power play
Wilson scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Sharks in Game 4.
Wilson has found the back of the net twice in four games against the Sharks, providing depth scoring outside of the Avalanche's top line. He has four tallies and two helpers in nine postseason appearances.
