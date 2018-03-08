Play

Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Unavailable Thursday

Wilson (concussion) will not be in the lineup for Thursday's matchup with Columbus.

Wilson will miss his third straight outing, as he recovers from a concussion. When the winger might be cleared to return remains to be seen. In the meantime, the Avs will get back Sven Andrighetto (leg), who figures to replace Wilson in the lineup.

