Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Unavailable Thursday
Wilson (concussion) will not be in the lineup for Thursday's matchup with Columbus.
Wilson will miss his third straight outing, as he recovers from a concussion. When the winger might be cleared to return remains to be seen. In the meantime, the Avs will get back Sven Andrighetto (leg), who figures to replace Wilson in the lineup.
More News
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Hasn't passed protocol•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: In concussion protocol, won't play Sunday•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Afflicted by upper-body issue•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Multi-point effort in victory•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Makes unremarkable return•
-
Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...