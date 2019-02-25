Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Wearing non-contact jersey
Wilson (undisclosed) was wearing a non-contact sweater during Monday's morning skate, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.
This pretty much writes off Wilson for Monday's game with the Panthers. Theoretically, the 29-year-old could return Wednesday against the Canucks, but if he's not able to endure contact right now, it seems like more likely it will be March before he can return to the lineup for the Avalanche.
