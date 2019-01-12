Avalanche's Colin Wilson: Will see game ice Saturday
Wilson (shoulder) will return Saturday for a road game against the Canadiens, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.
Wilson no longer carries an IR designation, so feel free to deploy him as normal in fantasy leagues. While the American skater is not an irresistible option, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar has Wilson taking 54.2 percent of his 5-on-5 shifts in the offensive zone this year. He'll look to build upon his output of 13 points (eight goals, five assists) through 35 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...