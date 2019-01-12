Wilson (shoulder) will return Saturday for a road game against the Canadiens, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.

Wilson no longer carries an IR designation, so feel free to deploy him as normal in fantasy leagues. While the American skater is not an irresistible option, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar has Wilson taking 54.2 percent of his 5-on-5 shifts in the offensive zone this year. He'll look to build upon his output of 13 points (eight goals, five assists) through 35 games.