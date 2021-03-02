Timmins was promoted to the active roster to suit up for Monday's game against the Sharks, CBS Sports reports.
Timmins was on the taxi squad for the last two games but will step in for Bowen Byram (upper body). The 22-year-old blueliner has a minus-4 rating through 13 games this season and is still searching for his first NHL point.
More News
-
Avalanche's Conor Timmins: Needs to be better•
-
Avalanche's Conor Timmins: Drops to taxi squad•
-
Avalanche's Conor Timmins: Back in rotation•
-
Avalanche's Conor Timmins: Called up from taxi squad•
-
Avalanche's Conor Timmins: Slides to taxi squad•
-
Avalanche's Conor Timmins: Squeezed for playing time•