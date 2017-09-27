Avalanche's Conor Timmins: Assigned to OHL
Timmons was sent to OHL Sault Ste. Marie for the 2017-18 season by Colorado on Tuesday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Colorado has decided to let their 2017 second-round pick spend another season with his junior team to further develop. Timmons was dominant in the 2016-17 season in the OHL, recording 61 points in 67 games and a fantastic plus-53 rating. The 19-year-old will look to crack into Colorado's roster next season.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...