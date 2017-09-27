Timmons was sent to OHL Sault Ste. Marie for the 2017-18 season by Colorado on Tuesday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Colorado has decided to let their 2017 second-round pick spend another season with his junior team to further develop. Timmons was dominant in the 2016-17 season in the OHL, recording 61 points in 67 games and a fantastic plus-53 rating. The 19-year-old will look to crack into Colorado's roster next season.