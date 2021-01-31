Timmins had two shots on goal over 17:56 of ice time in Saturday's 5-1 win over Minnesota.

Timmins returned to action after a two-game stint as a healthy inactive, serving on the third pair. The Avalanche are losing a player per game due to injury lately with the most recent example being defenseman Devon Toews, who took a shot off his foot Thursday, missed Saturday's game, and could be out long term. Then Erik Johnson sustained an upper-body injury and was removed from Saturday's contest. Timmins should slot in while Toews is out, and Greg Pateryn could join the active roster if Johnson is held out of Sunday's game against the Wild.