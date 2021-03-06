Timmins was promoted to the active roster for Friday's tilt with Anaheim, CBS Sports reports.
Timmins will make his 16th appearance with the Avalanche this season while he still looks for his first career NHL point. The 22-year-old is averaging 13:23 of ice time with a minus-4 rating on the year.
