Timmins was called up from the taxi squad for Sunday's game against the Ducks. He had two shots on net and two blocked shots in a 3-1 loss.

Timmins replaced Ryan Graves, who at minius-5, was made a healthy scratch after some shaky moments in Friday's win over Anaheim. Colorado head coach Jared Bednar has depth on the blue line, so there's room to maneuver if a player is in a bad stretch. Timmins skated on the third pair while Bowen Byram took Graves' spot on the second defensive unit.