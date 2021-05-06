Timmins notched an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.
Timmins earned the secondary helper on Andre Burakovsky's goal in the second period. The 22-year-old Timmins has appeared in nine straight games, earning four assists in that span. That accounts for all of the young blueliner's offense through 26 contests this season.
