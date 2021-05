Timmins didn't play in the third period of Thursday's 5-1 win over LA after blocking a shot with his ankle earlier in the contest, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Timmins' injury isn't believed to be serious, but at this point it isn't clear if he'll be available for Monday's Game 1 versus St. Louis. Either way, he's only picked up seven helpers through 31 games this campaign, so he won't garner much attention in playoff pools.