Timmins was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Monday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Timmins missed the entirety of the 2018-19 campaign due to a concussion, but was able to secure a spot on the 23-man roster to start the year. The youngster averaged just 10:25 of ice time through the first two games, which is why the club wants him with the Eagles. The Ontario native should log closer to 20 minutes per game in the minors and figures to remain atop the list of potential call-ups throughout the season.