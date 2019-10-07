Avalanche's Conor Timmins: Demoted to minors
Timmins was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Monday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
Timmins missed the entirety of the 2018-19 campaign due to a concussion, but was able to secure a spot on the 23-man roster to start the year. The youngster averaged just 10:25 of ice time through the first two games, which is why the club wants him with the Eagles. The Ontario native should log closer to 20 minutes per game in the minors and figures to remain atop the list of potential call-ups throughout the season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Conor Timmins: Makes final roster•
-
Avalanche's Conor Timmins: Headed for minors•
-
Avalanche's Conor Timmins: Skating with training staff•
-
Avalanche's Conor Timmins: Sent home for recovery•
-
Avalanche's Conor Timmins: Lands on non-roster IR•
-
Avalanche's Conor Timmins: Week-to-week due to concussion•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.