Timmins (ankle) is in Colorado's projected lineup for Monday's Game 1 against the Blues, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Timmins seems to be over the ankle injury he suffered late in the regular season. He's expected to skate in a third-pairing role and is yet to score a goal at the NHL level, so Timmins' availability shouldn't be of much concern in fantasy playoff pools.
