Avalanche's Conor Timmins: Lands on non-roster IR
Timmins (concussion) was placed on non-roster injured reserve Tuesday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Timmins is week-to-week with his injury, with his IR placement clearing a roster spot for the Avalanche ahead of Thursday's season home opener versus the Wild. The Ontario native delivered 19 goals and 96 assists over 163 games for the OHL's Greyhounds between 2015-18.
