Avalanche's Conor Timmins: Makes final roster
Timmins was not one of the final players reassigned to the AHL, which means he will begin the 2019-20 season with the Avalanche, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
The Avalanche reassigned Kevin Connauton and Calle Rosen to make room for Timmins on the blue line, which is certainly surprising. Timmins will likely make his NHL debut as a third-pair defenseman against the Flames on Thursday. He didn't play at all last season because of a concussion, but in 2017-18, Timmins posted eight goals with 41 points in 36 OHL contests.
