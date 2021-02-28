Colorado head coach Jared Bednar said Timmins and Bowen Byram "have to be better" following a loss earlier this week, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.

Bednar's comments were uttered following a 6-2 loss to the Wild on Wednesday, when Timmins (minus-2) and Byram (minus-3) were outplayed. "Our young kids back there had a tough night," said Bednar. "They were getting outworked in certain areas ... interior areas of the ice, and in battles." Since then, Byram remained in the lineup, but Timmins was replaced by Jacob MacDonald for games Friday and Saturday in Arizona. Even with Cale Makar (upper body) sitting out Saturday, the Avalanche went with Dan Renouf on the blue line over Timmins. It was just the second NHL game for Renouf, whose previous game was logged in 2016 as a member of the Red Wings.