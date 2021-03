Timmins (upper body) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Ducks, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Timmins is on track to miss a fifth straight game. Cale Makar (upper body) and Bowen Byram (upper body) are closing in on a return, so Timmins likely will be designated for a third-pairing role once he gets the green light. Timmins has yet to post a point through 19 career NHL games.