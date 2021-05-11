Timmins put up an assist and two hits in Monday's 2-1 win over the Golden Knights.
Timmins helped out on J.T. Compher's game-winning goal in the third period. The 22-year-old Timmins has provided five helpers, 29 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and 18 hits in 29 games. He's mostly seen bottom-four minutes in a part-time role.
