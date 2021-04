Timmins was recalled by the Avalanche from AHL Colorado on Tuesday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Timmins hasn't cracked the Avs' lineup since March 6 against Anaheim, but he could get back on the ice with the big club as soon as Wednesday versus St. Louis. The 22-year-old blueliner has gone scoreless while posting a minus-5 rating in 17 NHL appearances this year.