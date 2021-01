Head coach Jared Bednar said Sunday that Timmins (undisclosed) is ready to begin the 2020-21 season, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

The rookie blueliner appeared in just four games with the Avalanche between the regular season and playoffs last season. He'll be in contention for a depth spot this training camp, but the team could opt to get him more playing time with AHL Colorado where he scored 27 points in 40 games during the 2019-20 campaign.