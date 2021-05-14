Timmins notched two assists, a plus-3 rating and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Timmins helped out on the second of Tyson Jost's two goals and a Joonas Donskoi tally, both in the second period. The 22-year-old Timmins has shown a bit more confidence since he was recalled from AHL Colorado on April 13. He's picked up seven helpers in 14 games since that date, which accounts for all of his offense in 31 appearances this year.