Timmins (upper body) won't play Wednesday against Arizona, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Timmins will miss a second consecutive contest Wednesday. His continued absence will test Colorado's depth at defense, but it shouldn't impact any fantasy lineups, as he's gone scoreless through 17 games this campaign.
