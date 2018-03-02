Timmins signed an entry-level contract with the Avalanche on Friday.

Timmins has been playing in the OHL for the last three seasons, racking up 96 points in 97 games over the last two. The 19-year-old blueliner also won a Gold Medal for Team Canada in the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championships. The 2017 second-round draft pick will likely finish the season with AHL San Antonio, but he should have a shot to make a NHL impact when training camp rolls around.