Timmins had one shot on net over 8:44 of ice time in Colorado's 4-1 win over St. Louis in Game 1 of their playoff series Monday.
Timmins shook off an ankle injury suffered late in the regular season and skated on the third pair.
More News
-
Avalanche's Conor Timmins: Expected to play in Game 1•
-
Avalanche's Conor Timmins: Dealing with ankle issue•
-
Avalanche's Conor Timmins: Records two assists•
-
Avalanche's Conor Timmins: Notches helper Monday•
-
Avalanche's Conor Timmins: Collects assist in loss•
-
Avalanche's Conor Timmins: Demoted to minors•