Timmins (upper body) won't play in Monday's game versus the Coyotes, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
The injury bug is tearing through the Avalanche's blue line, as Cale Makar, Bown Byram and Erik Johnson are also out with upper-body injuries. In turn, Dan Renouf, Greg Pateryn and Jacob MacDonald should be in the lineup Monday.
