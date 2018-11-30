Avalanche's Conor Timmins: Skating with training staff
Timmins (concussion) is back in Colorado and got in some work with the coaching staff ahead of Friday's practice, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
While Timmins is still dealing with concussion-like symptoms, it's a step forward that he is back with the team after having been sent home in October to recover there. Once given the green light, the blueliner will almost certainly be sent down to the minors, rather than occupy a spot on the 23-man roster once taken off non-roster injured reserve.
