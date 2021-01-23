Timmins was assigned to the taxi squad Friday, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.

The Avalanche called up forward Martin Kaut from the taxi squad to replace Andre Burakovsky (upper body), who has missed the last three games. As such, Colorado needed to drop a player from the active roster, and it was decided that Timmins would be that man. Timmins appeared in the team's first four games, including the first two games of Burakovsky's absence as part of a nontraditional seven-defensemen alignment, recording four shots, two hits and three blocked shots with a minus-2 over 12:32 of ice time per game on the third pair.