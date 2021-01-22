Timmins had one blocked shot over 8:45 of ice time in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Los Angeles.

A couple of factors are at play in squeezing Timmins' ice time, which had been around 15-plus minutes the first two games but fell to 10:41 and 8:45 in two subsequent contests. A decision to cover the loss of forward Andre Burakovsky (upper body) with a lineup of 11 forwards and seven defensemen contributed to drop. And two defensemen -- Bowen Byrum and Erik Johnson -- who were not available the first two games, came out of quarantine and gave Colorado eight blueliners. Colorado's top four defensemen are set, leaving Timmins to battle for ice time on the third pair with Byrum, Johnson and Greg Pateryn.