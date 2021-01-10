Timmins has filled in on the second defensive pairing while Erik Johnson (undisclosed) is unavailable to practice with the Avalanche, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.

Johnson remains away from the team, putting his availability in doubt for Wednesday's season opener against the Blues. Colorado head coach Jared Bednar feels Timmins has been impressive while filling in for Johnson. "Conor Timmins has looked fantastic," Bednar said after Saturday's scrimmage. "He looks bigger and stronger, more comfortable. He's put some of his injury woes behind him here, had a great summer of training. He's looked real good through training camp." Injuries impacted Timmins since he was drafted in the second round of the 2017 draft, and he brings just four games of NHL experience, including two in the playoffs last year, in preparation for Wednesday's opener. The 22-year-old blueliner had three goals and 24 assists over 40 games for AHL Colorado in 2019-20.