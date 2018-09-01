Timmins (concussion) skated Friday to supplement passing and shooting drills, The Hockey Writers reports.

Timmins appears to be getting some extra work in ahead of training camp, which isn't a bad idea for a young player coming off a significant injury. Turning 20 years old on Sept. 18, Timmins will look to take the next leap forward in his development after spending three seasons with the OHL's Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, with whom he's added 19 goals and 96 assists over 163 games. He was Colorado's 2017 second-round (32nd overall) draft choice, so it would be prudent to keep tabs on the Canadian defenseman in dynasty formats.