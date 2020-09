Timmins (undisclosed) will not be in action for Fridays' Game 7 versus the Stars Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Timmins sat out the first 12 games of the postseason before suffering an apparent head injury in Game 6. Considering the blueliner has played in just four total NHL games this season, he likely wouldn't have offered much in terms of fantasy value even if healthy. In his stead, Kevin Connauton figures to jump back into the lineup.