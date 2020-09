Timmins (undisclosed) will not return to Wednesday's Game 6 versus the Stars, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Timmins was crushed along the boards by Andrew Cogliano early in the second period. It's concerning given Timmins' concussion history. The defenseman had been filling in since Erik Johnson (undisclosed) was injured in Game 1 versus the Stars. If Timmins misses time, Kevin Connauton or Mark Barberio are available to enter the lineup.