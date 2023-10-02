Schueneman was put on waivers Monday, per Chris Johnston of TSN.
Schueneman accounted for six goals and 23 points in 62 games for AHL Laval last campaign. He has contributed two goals and five assists in 31 NHL appearances over the past two seasons with Montreal. He'll likely report to AHL Colorado if he clears waivers.
