Renouf was promoted to the active roster and will play against the Sharks Monday, CBS Sports reports.

With Cale Makar (upper body) and Bowen Byram (upper body) missing Monday's tilt, Renouf will be needed in the lineup for the second straight game. The 6-foot-3 defenseman will likely slide back to the taxi squad and will only be needed Wednesday if the team is still dealing with multiple injuries on the blue line.