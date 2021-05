Renouf was recalled from AHL Colorado to the Avalanche's active roster ahead of Saturday's game against San Jose, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Renouf hasn't suited up with the big club in nearly a month (April 3), and it's unclear at this point if he's set to play against the Sharks. Renouf has three assists in 16 games while averaging 10:14 of ice time this season.