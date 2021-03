Renouf was summoned from the taxi squad to the active roster on emergency loan ahead of Tuesday's game at Arizona, per CapFriendly.

Renouf hasn't played in the last three games after suiting up in 10 consecutive contests with the Avalanche, so it's unclear if he'll play against the Coyotes. Interested parties should check in to see if he's dressed and taking line rushes during pregame warmups.