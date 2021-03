Renouf posted an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Renouf had the secondary helper on Brandon Saad's goal in the second period. The 26-year-old Renouf was playing in just his fifth NHL game, four of which have come in 2020-21. The assist was his first NHL point. He's an emergency depth option for the Avalanche, who are missing Bowen Byram (upper body), Cale Makar (upper body), Erik Johnson (upper body) and Dennis Gilbert (face) on their blue line.