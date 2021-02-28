Renouf had one shot on net and three hits over 11:20 of ice time in Saturday's 6-2 win over Arizona.

Renouf, who made his season debut Saturday, was called up on an emergency basis when it was learned that Cale Makar (upper body) would not play. He skated on the third pair with Jacob MacDonald and may continue to do so, as Makar is not expected to suit up for the two games in San Jose on Monday and Wednesday. Colorado also has Conor Timmins available, but he's been held out since a particularly rough game in a 6-2 loss to the Wild on Wednesday.