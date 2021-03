Renouf had one shot on net and two PIM over a team-low 7:07 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Coyotes.

Renouf was called up on an emergency basis to replace the injured Bowen Byram (lower body). He's filled in for injured blueliners 11 times this season for Colorado and is minus-7 with three assists while averaging 11:20 of ice time on the third pair.