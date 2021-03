Renouf recorded two assists, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Renouf earned his first career multi-point game with helpers on goals by Nazem Kadri and Joonas Donskoi in the contest. The 26-year-old Renouf has three helpers, seven shots on goal, 15 hits and a plus-1 rating in nine outings. He'll continue to see time on the third pairing while the Avalanche's defense corps battles through injuries.