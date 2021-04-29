site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Avalanche's Dan Renouf: Headed to AHL affiliate
By
RotoWire Staff
Renouf was assigned to AHL Colorado on Thursday.
Renouf could continue to bounce between levels down the stretch. He's picked up three helpers through 16 NHL appearances this season.
