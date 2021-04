Renouf was recalled by the Avalanche from AHL Colorado on Tuesday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Renouf has played 16 games with the Avs this year, but he has averaged just 10:14 of ice time in that stretch, totaling three points and 20 hits. The 26-year-old blueliner will add depth for the time being; his next chance to play is Wednesday's road contest against the Blues.