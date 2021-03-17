Renouf could be dropped to the AHL or taxi squad when Bowen Byram (upper body) returns to action Thursday against the Wild, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Renouf was minus-3 in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Ducks, but much of that can be chalked up to backup goalie Hunter Miska, who was pulled after allowing four goals on seven shots. Renouf played well at times during a 10-game run when Byram, Cale Makar (upper body), Conor Timmins (upper body) and Erik Johnson (upper body) missed time during that stretch. Colorado's defense didn't miss a beat while Renouf was with the team.