Avalanche's Dan Renouf: Signs one-year pact
Renouf penned a one-year, two-way contract with Colorado on Tuesday.
Renouf has logged just one NHL game in his career back in 2016-17 when he was with Detroit, but could be in line to earn a few more appearances this season. With Erik Johnson (shoulder) questionable for Opening Night against Calgary on Oct. 3 and Ian Cole (hip) out until December, a strong showing in camp could earn Renouf a spot on the 23-man roster.
