Gushchin was waived by Colorado on Wednesday, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Gushchin had 28 goals and 51 points in 56 regular-season appearances with AHL San Jose in 2024-25. He's part of Colorado's organization after being acquired from the Sharks over the summer in exchange for Oskar Olausson. Gushchin is likely to clear waivers and report to AHL Colorado, but he might get a chance with the Avalanche if they run into significant injury issues.